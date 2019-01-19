The Best Tweets, Instagrams & Signs From The Women's March 2019

Thousands of people have congregated in the capital today for the London chapter of the global Women's March 2019.
This year's Women's March London has a "Bread and Roses" theme calling for an end to austerity in the UK.
"It is the common denominator in the rise of economic oppression, violence against women, gender pay gap, racism, fascism, institutional sexual harassment and [the] hostile environment experienced by marginalised groups of people in the United Kingdom who are the many not the few," organisers wrote on Facebook ahead of the event.
"With the imminence of Brexit, we want austerity to end and are demanding specific assurances from the UK government."
The march began at Portland Place at 12pm and culminated in a rally at Trafalgar Square, where speakers included activist and model Munroe Bergdorf.
Bergdorf's powerful address, which she has since shared on Instagram, called for the movement to ensure that "no woman [is] left behind".
My @womensmarchlondon speech in it's entirety below. No woman left behind. It is crucial that in this time of reduced social empathy, austerity, fake news and institutionalized bigotry, that NO woman is left behind. The myth that there are only so many seats at the table, is exactly that, a myth. In the words of of the late, great Shirley Chisholm — 'If they don't give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair.' Well… I would further that statement, by suggesting we bring our own table, a table with enough room for everyone. A table with no hate, a table with no prejudice, a table where everybody eats… Because right now a great deal of women are going without and that has to stop. Austerity hurts women. It is the common denominator in a seemingly endless list of oppressive systems, from violence against women and girls, to racism, to Brexit. Austerity must end and that starts with US!!!!!! WE CAN NOT GET IN OUR OWN WAY. All women must be equal. Our differences must be acknowledged and celebrated. All women must have a voice. The rampant transphobia within the british press must stop. The demonisation of transgender children under the guise of gender critical feminism, must STOP. The dehumanisation of migrant women and children must END. The targeting of sex workers through the implementation of brothel laws, must END. All women deserve to feel safe and right now, SO MANY of us are scared, angry, frustrated and vulnerable. Today we much for every single woman who can't. This is our opportunity to use our collective rage to make change happen for others, not just ourselves, but our sisters across the country and across the world. We are strong and by god are we angry, but there are so many of us. I want to leave you with this… I want you to join hands with the woman standing next to you. I want you to join hands and after 3, I want to to turn us all to promise that you will be there for not only the women you know and women like yourself, but also complete strangers who you have never met. Repeat after me.. "I stand by you my sister". 1, 2, 3...
The first global Women's March took place on 21st January 2017 in protest against Donald Trump, who had been inaugurated as President a day earlier. However, this year's event – the third in what is becoming an annual tradition – was designed to have a broader focus.
"The latest wave of marches are different because we are now moving away from a reactionary position to one of consolidation," Aisha Ali-Khan, a co-organiser for Women's March London, told Refinery29 earlier this week.
"We want to outlive the Trump years because we all have so much more to offer than merely being a voice against the regressive and aggressive policies currently being pursued by the White House in the USA."
Though the march had deeply serious aims, the mood was also jubilant, with a crowd at Portland Place bursting into a rendition of Sister Sledge's feminist classic "We Are Family".
Crowds singing “We are family. I’ve got all my sisters and me” at the Women’s March in Portland Place pic.twitter.com/T0yXfGyff7— Maya Oppenheim (@MayaOppenheim) January 19, 2019
And as has become customary in the Instagram age, marchers branded placards which were witty, poignant and definitely right-on. Check out a selection of the best signs below.
‘Let women bloom’— Nitya Graciana Rajan (@NityaGRajan) January 19, 2019
The message from London’s #womensmarch2019 #Breadandroses pic.twitter.com/1Agu6Pi1Ni
Favourite sign so far #WomensMarch2019 @womensmarchlon pic.twitter.com/d1NezaFv0u— KatherineNightingale (@kat_night) January 19, 2019
So excited to be seeing the incredible @AmnaAbdul1983 talking at @womensmarchlon about the need for intersectional feminism to dismantle discriminatory practices #womenswave #breadandroses pic.twitter.com/ANOyHEMjzq— Rebecca Vagi (@RebeccaVagi) January 19, 2019
