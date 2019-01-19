The Best Tweets, Instagrams & Signs From The Women's March 2019

View this post on Instagram

My @womensmarchlondon speech in it's entirety below. No woman left behind. It is crucial that in this time of reduced social empathy, austerity, fake news and institutionalized bigotry, that NO woman is left behind. The myth that there are only so many seats at the table, is exactly that, a myth. In the words of of the late, great Shirley Chisholm — 'If they don't give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair.' Well… I would further that statement, by suggesting we bring our own table, a table with enough room for everyone. A table with no hate, a table with no prejudice, a table where everybody eats… Because right now a great deal of women are going without and that has to stop. Austerity hurts women. It is the common denominator in a seemingly endless list of oppressive systems, from violence against women and girls, to racism, to Brexit. Austerity must end and that starts with US!!!!!! WE CAN NOT GET IN OUR OWN WAY. All women must be equal. Our differences must be acknowledged and celebrated. All women must have a voice. The rampant transphobia within the british press must stop. The demonisation of transgender children under the guise of gender critical feminism, must STOP. The dehumanisation of migrant women and children must END. The targeting of sex workers through the implementation of brothel laws, must END. All women deserve to feel safe and right now, SO MANY of us are scared, angry, frustrated and vulnerable. Today we much for every single woman who can't. This is our opportunity to use our collective rage to make change happen for others, not just ourselves, but our sisters across the country and across the world. We are strong and by god are we angry, but there are so many of us. I want to leave you with this… I want you to join hands with the woman standing next to you. I want you to join hands and after 3, I want to to turn us all to promise that you will be there for not only the women you know and women like yourself, but also complete strangers who you have never met. Repeat after me.. "I stand by you my sister". 1, 2, 3...