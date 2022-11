Exciting Adobe Express updates were also recently announced at the Adobe MAX conference. The new QR code creation tool means customers can access a website, price list or sign up to a mailing list in seconds via content. The refined photo and video editing updates allow you to produce high quality content without having to download multiple editing apps. Finally, the built-in scheduler allows you to collaborate, plan, schedule and publish your content – making Adobe Express a go-to platform for all things social media.