When launching a new business, one of the most exciting first steps as you bring your dream to life is creating a logo.
However, unless you're an experienced graphic designer or have the funds to hire one from day dot, designing a logo from scratch can be a challenge. Which is where Adobe Express steps in as an invaluable resource for new small business owners to help get things rolling.
With templates, fonts and royalty-free images, Adobe Express can help you to create a professional-looking logo as well as social media content, graphics branding, flyers, videos and more with ease.
Exciting Adobe Express updates were also recently announced at the Adobe MAX conference. The new QR code creation tool means customers can access a website, price list or sign up to a mailing list in seconds via content. The refined photo and video editing updates allow you to produce high quality content without having to download multiple editing apps. Finally, the built-in scheduler allows you to collaborate, plan, schedule and publish your content – making Adobe Express a go-to platform for all things social media.
As well as software updates, Adobe also recently announced Adobe Express for Nonprofits, giving free access to these vital organisations so they can create impactful content.
Logos and graphics are just one part of launching a small business, however, so we caught up with Hafsa Issa-Salwe, founder of Botanical Mission, a naturopathic health and skin clinic, to glean more top tips and advice...