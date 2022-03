The Hard Truth About Online Skincare Prescription Services

Though plenty of online skincare prescription websites claim to provide personalised help, Dr Mahto believes in-person conversations are much more fruitful, particularly where ethics and certain ingredients are concerned. Take hydroquinone , for example, often prescribed to treat hyperpigmentation. The ingredient can be found in skin lightening creams in high concentrations and mixed with harmful substances like mercury, which means some are concerned about using it. "There is a lot of awareness now of hydroquinone in Black and Asian communities, and a lot of people don't want to use it as they don't want to be seen to be bleaching their skin," says Dr Mahto. But there is a difference between bleaching your skin and treating a localised area, she continues. "I had a patient recently who didn't want to use a hydroquinone product because of all the negative connotations. With this particular patient, I spent about 30 minutes explaining that there is a big difference in using hydroquinone in a low concentration in a controlled manner for an area of hyperpigmentation, versus skin lightening, where it might be used in an uncontrolled location and you don't know what it has been mixed with." Online, it's not as easy to have a detailed and open conversation with the dermatologist prescribing you the skincare, as Dr Mahto explains. "There are ethics that go along with the conversation. Unless you sit and you have that chat with somebody, it's difficult."