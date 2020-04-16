There’s an unbreakable bond between sisters. They can be your very best friends and know you like no one else; sometimes, as Cardol notes playfully, they can be your biggest rivals (in the healthiest way, of course). For those of us who don’t have sisters, we can look at these images and conjure memories of our intimate female friendships, and those that shaped us growing up. This is exactly what Cardol’s aiming for with the work. "There’s so much more to this than blood ties – to me, we are all sisters. And you don’t have to be sisters by birth to experience this kind of relationship. I have that sort of relationship with my two best friends." She hopes to expand the parameters of the work and make self-portraits one day, too. Her images are genuine, sensitive depictions of the people who sit for her, and a loving celebration of female closeness and sisterhood – both the sisters we have by blood and the ones we choose for ourselves.