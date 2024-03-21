The photographs she took of Alice and Lucy set the mellow visual style for the series to come. The two of them sit in Lucy’s bedroom, bathed in natural light, and Alice puts her arms protectively around Lucy; in another portrait, close-cropped, Alice rests her head on Lucy’s and each of them gazes with the same blue eyes directly into the lens. Later, Cardol met Grace and Hope, twins with long red hair and milky, freckled skin. There’s a particularly poignant picture of them in the park, green-grey eyes lit up in the sun and trees throwing shadows across their faces. "I haven't met many twins in my life," Cardol says, "but when I started talking to them, they finished each other’s sentences and said the same things at the same time. It was amazing!" When she photographed her friend Lou alongside her three younger sisters, it was exactly how she expected sisters to be: "Loving, fun, but also with some healthy competition which reminded me of my brother and myself." In the pictures, the four of them huddle together, at ease in front of her lens.