Understanding your tolerance is key. How much can you tolerate? It's not like a typical boundary where you have to say "I won't do that for you" or something like that. It's more like how much of the commentary are you prepared to accept? What's your tolerance limit? How much before it starts to grate on you and therefore eat away at you? Although you can build yourself up and your capacity to do that, maybe it comes to a point that you know you need to say something. And as I mentioned before, humour is often a really good way of disarming someone. So if you can have a good rebuttal of sexist comments, for example, that can often defuse it quite quickly. But always remember where you can to keep a record of things in writing, in case you need to pursue something later.