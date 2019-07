When Women Get Called 'Sensitive' It's Not A Compliment, But It Should Be

How many women have been called 'over-sensitive' when displaying sadness, fear or anger? Told that they’re over-reacting? As if the 'over' bit is not a wildly subjective conclusion depending on an individual’s own thoughts and fears? All of us at some point, I’d imagine. A colleague of mine at VICE once looked at me with dilated cocaine pupils at the staff Christmas party and told me that, although he thought I was "fucking amazing", I was "too defensive" sometimes. He said "it really lets you down". I went home soon after. I’ve heard it in pubs, living rooms, bedrooms, gyms, hospitals, you name it, and so, I suspect, will you have. It’s usually from men. I’ve heard it come from the mouths of men I respect, including my own family, and men I don’t respect. You hear women say it, too, and wonder what’s going on for them, but it is usually men, isn’t it? They think we either are too sensitive or have gone mad. But what if that 'madness' is, in fact, anger; anger with centuries of momentum behind it? I recall how my friend the writer Sophie Heawood closed a piece titled ' Princess Diana Was As Mad As Any Other Woman ' about how bonkers people thought Princess Diana was ("The more dead that woman gets, the more I love her"):