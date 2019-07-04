When Women Get Called 'Sensitive' It's Not A Compliment, But It Should Be

These women are right. Of course they are. Other women have shared their sentiments in droves because we know it. Our cells are full of it. Our opinions, emotions and behaviour have been pathologised and written off as unnatural, women positioned as excessive, volatile and downright untrustworthy, whether or not the person saying it actually believes that in their bones, for so long. It’s so convenient, so fucking easy to play the woman-is-monster card when you don’t want to listen to what she’s saying. Or, don’t have the capacity to. The tendrils of stigma, shame and otherising from the 'hysteria' days still poke and prod today. It’s a vapour we all breathe, day in, day out. Let’s just call it what it is: something not very decent. Something that says more, so much more, about the person saying it. At a push we could say it’s gaslighting. "You’re too sensitive" is what people say when they’ve said or done something unkind and want you to believe that they haven’t. It’s gaslighting because when you hear it often enough, the possibility that it might be true spreads over your mind like a bad fungus.