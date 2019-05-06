Cotto claimed to have video evidence of what happened at the party. He told Yovino that he had footage of her and that someone had overheard her conversation with the two men before the incident happened. He suggested that she had been speaking "sexually" before the alleged assault. He told her that she wasn’t dragged into the bathroom as she had initially claimed but went willingly. He insinuated that she had a crush on someone else and created the rape narrative to cover up what had happened. Cotto repeated questions until Yovino gave different answers which, though Cotto maintains was completely within his right to do as a police officer, Professor Avalos and Yovino’s defence lawyer Ryan O'Neill believe backed Yovino into a corner where she felt she had no choice but to concede to the narrative with which the detective was presenting her.