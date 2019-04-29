The evidence on the phone may not be crucial to the case anyway. Often, rape victims don’t realise they’ve been raped for days, weeks or even years after the trauma – for example, in the case of someone being drugged. In the meantime, there may have been friendly text messages between the victim and perpetrator, which will then be unfairly used as evidence against the victim by the defence. It is hard to establish whether or not consent has been respected simply by reading a trail of text messages.