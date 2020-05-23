This Is When Sex Education (& Other Netflix Shows) Could Start Shooting Again

Coronavirus has changed the world of work in ways we couldn't have imagined – some of us have been furloughed; others have had to adjust to working from home; and some have seen their jobs become downright impossible.
The film and TV industry has largely ground to a halt during the pandemic because practising social distancing on a busy set is, well, very challenging indeed. It's cruelly ironic, in a way, that at a time when many of us are craving the escapism of a great TV show like Normal People, the industry is struggling to produce new ones.
So it's encouraging to read a report that says Netflix is aiming to have its UK shows including Sex Education in production again by August. According to Deadline, this is seen as a "hopeful" target that "isn't set in stone".
It's also the latest that season three could begin shooting this year, Deadline reports, because Sex Education depends on summer sunshine for its distinctive sort-of-British, but sort-of-American look.
Sex Education is shot at various locations in the Wye Valley in England and Wales – Moordale High, the fictional secondary school where most of the show takes place, is actually the former campus of the University of South Wales in Newport. Because of this, the date on which shooting resumes could depend on whether lockdown restrictions are lifted earlier in Wales than in England, or vice-versa.
Season three of Sex Education had been due to begin filming earlier this month. The show's writer-creator Laurie Nunn might have to rewrite scripts to allow for greater social distancing during filming, Deadline reports, which could present quite a challenge given that the show explores all the physical as well as emotional aspects of human intimacy.
So far, there's no real pattern to how our favourite TV shows are planning to resume production as lockdown is gradually relaxed. Though the BBC has given EastEnders the green light to begin filming again in July, there's still no word on when Line of Duty – which halted production in March – might be able to pick up again.
