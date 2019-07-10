Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian's Relationship History Is Basically A Rom-Com

Some love stories start with the couple laying eyes on one another and knowing immediately that they're looking at the person they'll spend their life with. And some love stories are more like Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's. While they're very much in love now, and are married and have a child, their first interaction involved Williams being annoyed that Ohanian was even sitting near her and making sure he knew just that. (But, you know, since they are who they are, this all happened at a fancy hotel in Rome.)
The tennis great and Reddit co-founder might have gotten off to a start that wouldn't even have been a start for many people — I mean, she literally told him she and her friends didn't want him nearby... we'll get to that — but since then, they've had what seems to be a great relationship and have been very open about it. And because of that openness, William and Ohanian's relationship timeline is pretty easy to track, from their meeting to their engagement to raising their daughter.
They've shared their love story in interviews, on social media, and on actual billboards, so let's take a look at how this marriage — and a very cute little girl — came to be.