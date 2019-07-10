Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian's Relationship History Is Basically A Rom-Com

Alexis Ohanian/Instagram

Later In 2015: Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian's First Date



After meeting in Rome, Williams invited Ohanian to meet up with her in Paris (as one does when one is an internationally famous tennis player), and they went to a zoo and walked around the city for six hours. Before going, Ohanian explained to Vanity Fair that he thought, "Even if she blows me off and we don’t even hang out, I’m still going to have an amazing time in Paris, and I’ll have an even better story for all my childhood friends when I was like, ‘Yeah, I went to Paris for a weekend. I was supposed to meet up with Serena Williams, she blew me off, but I’ve got other friends there, and we had a great time.'"