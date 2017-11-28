All The Details Of Serena Williams' & Alexis Ohanian's Honeymoon

After a star-studded wedding in New Orleans, tennis star Serena Williams and Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian were off on another adventure — a honeymoon in the Bahamas. Staying in a villa in Kamalame Cay, a private island courtesy of Booking.com, they watched the sunset from their terrace and enjoyed the view of the ocean.
The four-bedroom villa rents for around $35,000 a week, and is just 100 feet from the beach nestled in a lush, tropical garden. A personal chef and private butler are available 24 hours a day. The newlyweds stayed active: Ohanian couldn't help but play with his Phantom drone, as he posted on Instagram. Williams posted a video of the property in which she looks like she's having the time of her life. And it's a safe bet that they took advantage of the onsite tennis courts.
