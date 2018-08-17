Scarlett Johansson Beats Out The Emmas & Jennifers To Be The Highest-Paid Actress In Hollywood

Marvel's Avengers franchise has taken Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) on many impressive journeys as she and her team of superheroes defeat villains like Loki, Ultron, and Thanos. Now, the franchise has taken the award-winning actress straight to the top of the Forbes' highest-paid actress list.
Forbes announced on Friday that Johansson has booted last year's highest-earner, Emma Stone, from the No. 1 position by earning an astonishing $40.5 million (pre-tax) between 1st June 2017 and 1st June 2018. She's also beaten out notable actresses Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie, Reese Witherspoon, Cate Blanchett, and Gal Gadot for the top slot. Combined, Forbes calculates that the Top 10 women on the list made a sum total of $186 million before taxes and fees.
Johansson has starred in a number of box office hits over the past year, the most notable of which include Ghost in the Shell, Isle of Dogs and, of course, Avengers: Infinity War. Recently, she completed shooting the fourth instalment in the Avengers franchise, which is set to be released sometime in 2019. She's also set to star in her own Marvel spinoff, Black Widow, in the next few years.
In 2016, Box Office Mojo named Johansson the highest-grossing actress of all time and, the year before that, she placed second on Forbes' highest-paid list. In the eternal words of Donna Summer, "She works hard for the money."
