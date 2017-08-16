Emma Stone Is Now The World's Highest Paid Actress

Emma Stone owes a lot to La La Land. Not only did it snag her Best Actress at the Academy Awards, it's also likely what just rocketed her to the top of 2017's list of the world's highest-paid actresses. According to Forbes, Stone earned an estimated $26 million (pre-tax) between June 2016 and June 2017. For anyone, that's impressive, but especially for someone just 28 years old.
Stone has usurped Jennifer Lawrence, who held the title last year at over $46 million thanks to huge franchises like The Hunger Games. She comes in this year at number three, earning $24 million, behind runner-up Jennifer Aniston, who made a nice $25.5 million.
Melissa McCarthy takes number four with $18 million, and Mila Kunis is at $15.5. While most of these actresses often find themselves on the list, Forbes reports that newcomer Emma Watson has also made a splash at number six, making $14 million thanks to Beauty and the Beast.
Emma Stone has often been open about money, just last month talking about how her male costars have taken pay cuts so she can be paid equally.
"In my career so far, I’ve needed my male co-stars to take a pay cut so that I may have parity with them," she told Out magazine. "And that’s something they do for me because they feel it’s what’s right and fair. That’s something that’s also not discussed, necessarily—that our getting equal pay is going to require people to selflessly say, 'That’s what’s fair.' If my male co-star, who has a higher quote than me but believes we are equal, takes a pay cut so that I can match him, that changes my quote in the future and changes my life."
This is a fitting subject considering her upcoming movie Battle Of The Sexes, co-starring Steve Carrell as misogynistic tennis player Bobby Riggs who challenges fellow athlete Billie Jean King to a match, is based on a real-life story that was a huge milestone for women in sports — and the world.
"It’s not about, 'Women are this and men are that,'" Stone continued. "It is, 'We are all the same, we are all equal, we all deserve the same respect and the same rights.' And that’s really what I’ve been so grateful for with male co-stars — when I’ve been in a similar-size role in films, and it’s been multiple people who have been really incredible and said, 'That’s what I want to do. That’s what’s fair and what’s right.'"
And now, she's got $26 million to show for it.
