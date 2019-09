The internet is falling in love with these photos and videos of Larson and Stone embracing during last night's ceremony. After Stone's win, Larson came to congratulate her backstage. Their sweet exchange was caught in a candid video posted on The Academy's Instagram. Stone sees Larson and immediately starts sobbing. "Now I started crying," Stone laughs through happy tears. They share a long hug while Stone literally cries on Larson's shoulder. We can't hear what they might be saying to each other, but no doubt they are words of kindness. It's an incredibly emotional and touching scene — many of the comments on the video are from people who started shedding tears just from watching it.