This Is How Much The Highest-Paid Actress In Hollywood Makes

Jennifer Lawrence, your fantasy BFF, could afford to buy you a very, very expensive friendship bracelet. The Hunger Games star has been named Forbes' highest-paid actress of 2016. Lawrence has made over $46 million in the last 12 months. The stumble-prone actress won the top spot by a very comfortable margin. Coming in at No. 2, Melissa McCarthy earned $33 million.
In the past, Lawrence has been vocal about closing the wage gap in Hollywood, writing an essay for Lenny Letter, titled, "Why Do I Make Less Than My Male Co-Stars?" But the actress still hasn't caught up to the annual incomes of many of Hollywood's top male stars. On Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid celebrities of 2016, Lawrence comes in at number 49, behind Johnny Depp, Matt Damon, Tom Cruise, and Dwayne Johnson.
It's important to note, though, that a woman is the world's highest-paid celebrity in Forbes' rankings for 2016: Taylor Swift, who brought in more than $170 million over the past year. Her annual earnings were a full $60 million more than the next highest-paid celebs on the list — the entirety of One Direction at No. 2.
Advertisement