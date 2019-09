This Is How Much The Highest-Paid Actress In Hollywood Makes

In the past, Lawrence has been vocal about closing the wage gap in Hollywood, writing an essay for Lenny Letter, titled, "Why Do I Make Less Than My Male Co-Stars?" But the actress still hasn't caught up to the annual incomes of many of Hollywood's top male stars. On Forbes ' list of the world's highest-paid celebrities of 2016, Lawrence comes in at number 49, behind Johnny Depp, Matt Damon, Tom Cruise, and Dwayne Johnson.