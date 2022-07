Salary Story: I Make 74.5k From Switching Departments

If you work in the civil service, pay scales are very transparent. Shop around on the civil service jobs website and look at which departments pay the best – once you 'bank' an increase in your base salary, you normally take that increase with you into your next role, even if it's in a different (lower paying) department. (This doesn't happen with allowances, which are normally role-specific.) It's always worth trying to negotiate on salary but it's very challenging to get anything above the minimum pay rise without changing roles so be prepared to be flexible and move around if you want to earn more. Working in different teams also builds your network and range of skills – no bad thing!