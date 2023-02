Salary Story: I’m A Marketing Director In Tech & Doubled My Salary In Two Years

In my second job (2016-2018), I pushed for a salary raise , having learned that others with the same level of responsibility were on more. I was adamant that it was just because I was younger. I was belittled (by a woman) into thinking I was out of order for asking – today we might call it gaslighting . I later learned the business didn't have enough revenue to increase salaries but instead of this honesty, I was made out to be the problem.