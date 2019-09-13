I Make $54,000 As A Legal Assistant — & I’m Hearing Impaired

"When my dad saw on Dr. Phil the Lyric hearing aid, he came to me in tears, the first and one of the only times I ever saw my dad cry. When I got them, suddenly nobody knew I couldn't hear, because all of a sudden I could. I cried the first time I heard a clock tick, the first time I turned my shower on and heard the water come out. I could suddenly hear the words to all my favourite songs and go hang out with my friends and really be the version of myself I had always wanted to be in my mind. I started to figure out who I was. I was naive as hell, but confident for the first time in my life. With that confidence, I started my first job.