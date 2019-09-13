I Make $58,409 As A Tax Advisory Specialist — & I'm Legally Blind

Biggest Salary Negotiation Regret: "I regret not being able to negotiate much. The government has me in the General Schedule (GS) payscale, and you can’t jump up a grade unless you have experience in the pay grade before the one you’re asking for. I'm an "eight" right now. I couldn't just go to an "11" unless I had a really high degree. So I have to do a nine first and then go from a nine to an 11. You have to follow that path. That way you have to have what's called 'time in grade.'"