I'm A Tech Associate Program Manager & I Got A $39K Raise By Changing Jobs

Best Salary-Related Advice: "Interview constantly to know your worth, and always ask for more than you think they can offer. I try to find specific salary information about the company that I am interviewing at using Glassdoor. Once I know the range, I ask for a minimum 15% more. They’re ready to negotiate, and they expect that from you. All anybody can do is say no, and they’ll usually come back with some sort of counter that’s better than what they first offered. You’ll always be better off, and it’s easier than trying to get promoted internally."