I Started In Mattress Sales & Now Make $100K As A Senior Marketing Manager

Best Salary-Related Advice: "The first step in looking for any job should be to decide what you'd like to make and what concessions you're willing to accept. That way, you're not blinded by a 'cool' job or desperate for any salary. This helps to keep things in perspective. No job offer is going to be a perfect fit...but if you know that you're willing to travel a bit more to make a higher bonus, or give up a couple thousand dollars a year for student-loan assistance, then you aren't as likely to jump at the first offer you get. On another note: Do NOT max out student loans so you have extra money to live on. Pay interest on loans while you're still in school. And for the love of all that is holy, stop eating out so much."