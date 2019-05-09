I Make $100,000 & I Asked My CEO For A $22,000 Raise

In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions, and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Been in the workforce for at least eight years and interested in contributing your salary story? Submit your information here.
Previously, we talked to a psychologist in Los Angeles, a strategy director in New York, and a social media coordinator in Atlanta.
Age: 32
Current Location: New York City, NY
Current Industry & Title: Education Tech, Sales Research & Insights Manager
Starting Salary: $9.50 an hour in 2008
Current Salary: $100,000 + $10,000 bonus
Number Of Years Employed: 10 years
Biggest Salary Jump: $17,000 ($78,000 to $95,000) in 2017
Biggest Salary Drop: $10,000 ($55,000 to $45,000) in 2010
Current Location: New York City, NY
Current Industry & Title: Education Tech, Sales Research & Insights Manager
Starting Salary: $9.50 an hour in 2008
Current Salary: $100,000 + $10,000 bonus
Number Of Years Employed: 10 years
Biggest Salary Jump: $17,000 ($78,000 to $95,000) in 2017
Biggest Salary Drop: $10,000 ($55,000 to $45,000) in 2010
Biggest Salary Negotiation Regret: "I quit my first job after only six weeks. It was a terrible situation and not at all what I signed up for. I found myself working as a personal assistant to a wealthy woman after her previous one quit when I was originally supposed to work on her education initiatives.
"I was living in her guest house in the Hamptons because she was scared to be alone. Meanwhile, my brand new NYC apartment was sitting empty. I quit with no job prospects and no idea how I was going to pay my next month's rent. I ended up getting a job within a week, but I was in such a desperate state that I didn't negotiate at all. I promised myself I would never get myself in that position again."
Best Salary-Related Advice: "It's not just about the salary — look at the whole package. One job I had gave us a stipend for breakfast and lunch every day. That was a huge bonus to me when I was single and living on my own in NYC. I saved a ton on groceries."