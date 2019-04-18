In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions, and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Age: 35
Current Location: Atlanta, GA
Current Industry & Title: Hospitality Industry; Social Media Coordinator
Starting Salary: $18,00 in 2007
Current Salary: $41,600
Number Of Years Employed: 12
Biggest Salary Jump: $18,720 to $29,000 in 2012
Biggest Salary Drop: $50,000 to $42,000 in 2017
Biggest Salary Negotiation Regret: "When I jumped up from sales associate to manager, I wish I had negotiated a higher salary. I was an internal hire, and they were hiring people who were my age out of internships and giving them $10,000 or more than I was making as an internal hire. I wish I had been able to negotiate more and ask for what I was worth. But I didn't do the research at the time. Looking back now, I was so excited to have the opportunity that I didn’t really think about my value to the company versus what they were giving me.”
Best Salary-Related Advice: “Do your research and make sure you know what the industry standard is. Compare that standard to your experience level and the size of your company. As women, it's so important to be very knowledgeable about what other people are making. If you want to ask for more money, have examples and actual data that illustrates why you deserve it. Keep track of the impact you have on your company, whether it’s a successful social media campaign or something else, so that when you go to ask for money, you have concrete evidence of why you deserve what you're asking for.”