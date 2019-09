I've Been In Finance For 8 Years — & I Finally Feel Fulfilled In My Career

“I let my number one choice know they were my first choice, and I think that I should have played it a little better so that I could have more options. Had I not set up that neutrality from the beginning, I could have probably negotiated better. Before they gave me an offer, I told the companies that weren’t my first choice that I had received another offer, and I probably should have leveraged them against one another. Instead, I just accepted the first offer without negotiating. I could have gotten more money had I done things differently.”