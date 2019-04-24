I Make $180,000 — & Changing Jobs Often Made Me A Master Negotiator

Best Salary-Related Advice: “Find creative ways to make the offer work for you — extra paid time off (PTO), signing bonus, monthly stipends for gym memberships, or anything along these lines. Find out what the sweetener is for you and use it — what's the harm in asking? A lot of times there may be a salary cap or you have to find parity with other people in an organization. In these instances, my advice is to look for other things that matter to you. For me, it’s always PTO. If I can get another ten days of paid vacation, that could be enough to take even a lateral move. There are ways of getting around typical salary negotiations that can help you get to a mutually beneficial agreement. Get creative and say: I'll take the amount you're giving me if you can throw in X."