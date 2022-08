Salary Story: I Got A 21k Bump By Applying For A Job I Didn’t Want

Straight out of university I got accepted for my first job at a publishing company. Even though I was successful, I was offered the position at a significantly lower salary than what was advertised because of my 'lack of experience'. I wish I had stuck to my guns and insisted on the advertised amount: after all, if I was indeed the best candidate among strong experienced candidates, why penalise me? I accepted this starting salary but felt I was always one step behind whenever I was promoted at this company – and for reasons unfathomable to me now, I stayed there for four years.