How To Pull Off The Reverse Cat Eye — Summer’s Trendiest Beauty Look

I took inspiration from @alicekingmakeup and @shoaanaaa on TikTok and began with an eyeliner pencil: Makeup By Mario's Master Pigment Pro Pencil in Super Black, £19 . Starting from the centre of my eye, I etched a line that extended towards my outer corner and used the flat brush on the end to blend the line into a smoky wing. It wasn't the best liner for the job, though, as it started to ball up and roll off my skin (perhaps I took too long) so I changed tack and reached for my trusty Marc Jacobs Highliner Gel Eye Crayon in Blacquer, £15 , which is one of the creamiest liners out there. It stays put for hours on end, too. I opted for a more dense angled brush (the Anastasia Beverly Hills Dual Ended Firm Angled Brush, £18 ) to shape the wing, which I joined to my upper eyelid. You can apply more pencil to thicken up and define the wing further.