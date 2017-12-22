These YouTube Workouts Are Exactly What You Need To Chill

Your bus home was delayed. Your sibling's partner is ruining your family fun. You showed up empty-handed to your S.O.'s parent's party. You have to cancel on a friend's New Years get-together. At a certain point during the holidays, it hits you just how stressful this time of year can be.
If you regularly make time to exercise, chances are you've had too many social obligations to actually work out like you usually do — which can definitely throw you off, too. But the good news is that there are tons of easy YouTube workouts that you can do right at home. Now, working out might sound like one more thing to add to your to-do list, but exercise can help you handle stress and possibly make you a little more relaxed.
If you're up for it, we found the chillest YouTube workouts that you can do while you're home for the holidays. You'll find a mix of yoga, stretching, strength-training, and plain old walking routines. Most of these won't make you break a sweat, but they may help you break a bad mood.