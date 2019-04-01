Story from Fashion

Refinery29 Style Picks: Bank Holiday Edition

Us
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
There's a lot to love about spring: Easter chocolate, the long Bank Holiday weekend and, of course, new season fashion.
Along with the sun come thoughts of the perfect spring dress – whether sporting puffy sleeves, square necklines, pastel hues, pretty prints or gingham.
Comfort is also key this season as team Refinery29 considers how to look and feel cool (in the literal sense) on their stuffy morning commutes. From classic Nike Air Force Ones to chunky, turbo-charged sneakers, trainers are on everyone's wish list this month, while our accessory choices are eclectic, kitsch and fun.
Click ahead to see everything we're buying to celebrate spring...
Related Stories
The African Label Beyoncé Championed In 'Spirit'
Belgium's Coolest Label Has Landed In London
The Biggest & Best Of This Season's Platform Shoes

More from Fashion

R29 Original Series