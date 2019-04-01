Along with the sun come thoughts of the perfect spring dress – whether sporting puffy sleeves, square necklines, pastel hues, pretty prints or gingham.
Comfort is also key this season as team Refinery29 considers how to look and feel cool (in the literal sense) on their stuffy morning commutes. From classic Nike Air Force Ones to chunky, turbo-charged sneakers, trainers are on everyone's wish list this month, while our accessory choices are eclectic, kitsch and fun.
