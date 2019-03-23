9 Spring Manicures You'll Want On Your Fingers Through Easter

Innocently finger-scrolling through your upcoming spring calendar can be a double-edged sword. On the one hand, you're probably pumped for that rapidly approaching hen weekend, until you realise — with sudden dread — that you still haven't booked your train home for Easter and your mum is gonna kill you.
While we can't help you with airfare (or mum), we can help with planning a manicure that will at least look like you have it all together. Ahead, we've rounded up our favourite nail-art designs for spring, loosely inspired by Easter's classic pastel colour palette. From cotton candy-coloured florals to buttercup-yellow polka dots, scroll through to find the fresh, non-cheesy design you'll want on your fingernails from now until April.