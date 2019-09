9 Spring Manicures You'll Want On Your Fingers Through Easter

While we can't help you with airfare (or mum), we can help with planning a manicure that will at least look like you have it all together. Ahead, we've rounded up our favourite nail-art designs for spring , loosely inspired by Easter's classic pastel colour palette. From cotton candy-coloured florals to buttercup-yellow polka dots , scroll through to find the fresh, non-cheesy design you'll want on your fingernails from now until April.