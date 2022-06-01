The cost of living is rising for all of us at the moment, and I've had to make some sacrifices mentally — maybe I won't ever save enough for a house? Maybe I'll have to rent forever? Maybe I won't be able to afford kids, or live somewhere with a yard big enough for a dog? Verbalising these possibilities is scary because it has meant the life I pictured for myself has changed, but it's brought some peace as well. I can't control everything. Maybe I just do the best I can and save my extra money and whatever happens later, happens.