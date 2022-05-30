Rent: $1,560/month. I live alone in a modern one-bedroom apartment. My building comes with facilities like a gym and a pool, so I save on memberships. Truthfully, I just love living alone! It's well and truly worth the extra cost to me. I have spent some time this year furnishing and decorating it so it feels like my own little space.

Credit Card Debt Contributions: $600

Internet: $70

Phone Bill: $65

Car and Health Insurance: $215

Electricity and Gas: $110

Streaming: $45

Savings Contributions: $2,000 (I've recently started transferring this amount monthly into my life savings. I'm hoping to make a move overseas in the new year, and have made it a goal to have saved $15,000 before I go.)

Holiday Fund: $400 (I set this amount aside monthly for any weekends away with my friends and trips home to see my parents.)

Emergency Fund: $200 (You never know when you'll need cash in a hurry!)