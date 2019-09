Where You've Seen Nick Robinson Before

Love, Simon tells the heartwarming coming-out-story of a closeted high school senior named Simon Spier, played by 22-year-old Nick Robinson. On the surface, Simon's life is perfect, and he knows it. He loves his family, his friends, his dog, and his life. But, he is gay, and while not ashamed of himself, he is struggling with telling his loved ones the secret that he's been harbouring. He wants to wait to come out until university (doesn't everyone plan on a new life after secondary school?), but things change when he starts corresponding over intense emails with another mysterious classmate who is also nervous to come out.