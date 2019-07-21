Allow us to take you on a sartorial journey. Tie-dye is peppering our summer stylistic choices, we're wearing bucket hats atop our heads and contrast stitching is sticking around for another season. Meanwhile you can't walk down the street without seeing three iterations of the same outfit (cc'ing that Zara dress). So how are we satisfying our cravings for unique hero pieces? By plunging headfirst into a batch of interesting up-and-coming brands.
Away from the mainstream, a clutch of small labels are offering up cool and quirky takes on this summer's key trends. Susan Alexandra's vibrant fruit-themed beaded bags are little pockets of joy, while By Far has been treating us to a wave of practical yet playful sculptural heels.
Looking for some tie-dye pieces that you haven't seen all over the 'gram? Or want to join in the animal-print frenzy with some added oomph? Consider this your directory of the most exciting brands we're tapping into before everyone gets wind.