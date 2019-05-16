Animal-Print Nail Art Is The Chicest Summer Accessory

Animal print anything — from a bodysuit to a handbag — can seem like an intimidating (and impractical) addition to a jeans and T-shirt kind of wardrobe. But as of late, animal-inspired patterns are everywhere — from the leopard-print silk midi skirts all over Instagram to your best friend's manicure with cute cow spots.
Luckily, for those looking to Marie Kondo their closet, we're leaning into the latter, low-commitment version of animal print: the spotted manicure — which can be worn, admired, then wiped away with a little acetone. From snow leopard spots to chic brown tortoiseshell designs, we've created a guide to this summer's best animal-print manicures, ahead.