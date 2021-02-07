What The Netflix Price Increase Actually Means For Subscribers

The basic plan, which allows you to watch content on one device at a time in SD (standard definition), will remain priced at £5.99 a month.
However, the price of the standard plan has been increased from £8.99 to £9.99 a month. This subscription allows you to watch content on two devices at a time in HD (high definition) where available.
The price of the premium plan has also been increased – from £11.99 to £13.99 a month. This subscription allows you to watch content on four devices at a time in HD and ultra HD where available.
Netflix says on its help website that "these prices apply for new members and will gradually take effect for all current members".
It adds: "Current members will be notified by email 30 days before their price change takes effect."
Consequently, Netflix users with standard or premium subscriptions should expect to receive an email in February informing them of the price increase and when it will take effect for them. Some users will already have received this email.
When Netflix announced the price increase in January, it doubled-down on its commitment to make more content in the UK.
Netflix said at the time: "This year we're spending over $1bn [£736m] in the UK on new, locally-made films, series and documentaries, helping to create thousands of jobs and showcasing British storytelling at its best - with everything from The Crown, to Sex Education and Top Boy, plus many, many more."
"Our price change reflects the significant investments we've made in new TV shows and films, as well as improvements to our product."
Earlier this week Netflix shows received 17 nominations for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards – more than any other network.