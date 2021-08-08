Netflix is notoriously cagey when it comes to disclosing viewing figures, so we have to piece together this information when we can.
In its new report on the growing popularity of streaming subscriptions, media watchdog Ofcom has revealed some of Netflix's most popular British originals.
Game-changing costume drama Bridgerton, Carey Mulligan archaeology film The Dig, psychological thriller series Behind Her Eyes, and teen fantasy show Fate: Winx Saga were the most popular Netflix titles made in the UK during the first three months of 2021.
Advertisement
The report describes Bridgerton as "a particular success" with 8.2 million homes giving it a watch during the first three months of 2021. This made it the most-watched title on Netflix UK during this period.
Netflix has recently doubled down on its commitment to making original content in the UK. Last year the streamer said it would be spending twice as much on British titles in 2020 than it did in 2019.
Ofcom's report also reveals that more than half of UK homes now have a Netflix subscription. In total, 29 of the most-watched titles on subscription services were Netflix content, suggesting that rivals like Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ have some catching up to do.
Though older Brits watched more traditional broadcast TV in 2020 than they did during the previous year, younger Brits continue to ditch trad TV in favour of online content.
During 2020, Gen Z watched an average of an hour and 17 minutes of traditional broadcast TV each day – down from one hour and 21 minutes in 2019.
Ofcom's Yih-Choung Teh said of the findings: "The pandemic undoubtedly turbo-charged viewing to streaming services, with three in five UK homes now signed up. But with subscriber growth slowing into 2021 and lockdown restrictions easing, the challenge for the likes of Netflix, Amazon and Disney will be to ensure a healthy pipeline of content and keep customers signed up."