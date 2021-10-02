These Are Officially Netflix’s Most Watched Original Series & Movies

Netflix has traditionally been pretty cagey about how many people are watching its original content, but the streamer is gradually becoming less secretive.
This week, co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos unveiled what he called the "most comprehensive look so far" at Netflix viewing figures. "We're trying to be more transparent with talent, with the market," Sarandos said at an industry conference in L.A., according to Variety.
The first season of Bridgerton was revealed to be the streamer's most watched original series. In its first 28 days of release, it amassed 625 million viewing hours from a total of 82 million Netflix accounts globally. This certainly bodes well for season two, which has recently given us a first look at its new female lead.
Part four of Spanish crime drama Money Heist was right behind with 619 million viewing hours, followed by season three of Stranger Things with 582 million. The first two seasons of 13 Reasons Why were also especially huge hits for the streamer.
Interestingly, despite sweeping the board at the Emmys recently, The Crown doesn't make the top ten, which you can check out below.
1. Bridgerton (Season 1) – 625 million
2. Money Heist (Part 4) – 619 million
3. Stranger Things (Season 3) – 582 million
4. The Witcher (Season 1) – 541 million
5. 13 Reasons Why (Season 2) – 496 million
6. 13 Reasons Why (Season 1) – 476 million
7. You (Season 2) – 457 million
8. Stranger Things (Season 2) – 427 million
9. Money Heist (Part 3) – 426 million
10. Ginny & Georgia (Season 1) – 381 million
Meanwhile, the 2018 Sandra Bullock thriller Bird Box is Netflix's most watched original movie with 282 million viewing hours.
The Chris Hemsworth action thriller Extraction is second with 231 million, while The Kissing Booth 2 is fourth with 209 million. Is it too late for Netflix to commission a fourth outing for Elle, Lee and Noah?
Check out the top ten below.
1. Bird Box (2018) – 282 million
2. Extraction (2020) – 231 million
3. The Irishman (2019) – 215 million
4. The Kissing Booth 2 (2020) – 209 million
5. 6 Underground (2019) – 205 million
6. Spenser Confidential (2020) – 197 million
7. Enola Holmes (2020) – 190 million
8. Army of the Dead (2021) – 187 million
9. The Old Guard (2020) – 186 million
10. Murder Mystery (2019) – 170 million
