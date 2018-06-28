When we head to Ikea, we don't feel like we're shopping — we feel like we're going on an adventure. The Swedish superstore is full of seemingly endless and affordable home accessories that range from the weird to the wonderful; oftentimes the best items are a winning combination of the two. Stumbling upon one of these finds (like a chic sofa with wheels that roll out into a bed) feels like discovering a home goods diamond in the rough.
We scoured Ikea's online aisles to find unique pieces with multiple uses in order to optimise space in even the smallest apartment. The creations span from modern storage systems working as room dividers to wooden chairs with towel rack backs, glass candle votives that work as colourful spice dishes, and more. Go on your own personal Ikea adventure with the ten dual-purpose home goods ahead — and be prepared for unexpected apartment space.