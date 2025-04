We’ve all done it. Whether it was an impulse buy or a heavily researched investment, we’ve all got it wrong at some point. The thing we thought we’d love and use turned out to be… well, a waste of money. Market research company Ipsos found that 4 in 5 Americans experience “ buyers remorse ” when they shop, even if they do research beforehand. While not ideal, we can take some comfort in the fact that making the wrong purchases occasionally is a common mistake. Sometimes you just don’t know until you have what you wanted and realise it isn’t it. The more we learn from these dud buys and reflect on why shopping didn’t work in our favour that time, the less likely we are to repeat the same financial error.