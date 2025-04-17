I regret not using it enough and not getting what I wanted out of it. Part of this was me — I’d wanted to use the space for co-working after the lockdowns but my work went back to the office 9-5, Monday to Friday, as soon as it was legal to do so. Part of it was them — they would close the club and restaurant at short notice, never really delivered any of the events and programming they promised, and what was delivered involved extra charges which hadn’t been made clear at the point of signing up. I think I definitely could have made more of it, but it also felt like the opportunity to do so wasn’t there.