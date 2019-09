How To Avoid Breaking Up Because Of Money

We hate to be the ones to break it to you, but according to new survey results from LearnVest , one in four people has broken up with a partner over money problems. That's no small number: One in four means that any given group of friends likely includes at least one person who has experienced a finance-fuelled breakup. Plus, 77% of millennials say their finances are more of a source of stress in their relationship than sex is, according to LearnVest.