I’m a first generation immigrant. My family were poor when we migrated and the sole earner (Dad) was unable to get paid for the jobs he did because he was not white. He would work long hours and get paid for maybe a quarter of the hours he worked so we often relied on pickles my grandmother had packed for us from our home country. From a young age I knew that you had to work really hard for money and it didn’t come easy for you if you were a person of colour. There were a lot of conversations around money. My parents always told us that we didn’t have the money to buy any toys, which of course makes sense when you can’t even afford to buy food. We couldn’t afford to use the washing machine so my mum would hand-wash all our clothes. Their dedication and sincerity pushed me to think about money a lot and be very mindful of it. Things changed when I turned 12 and my dad landed a job that opened some more doors to financial freedom but there was always that fear of being poor and not having enough, which has shaped the relationship I have with money now. I remember my dad always saying how hard he had to work just to make £1 so that drilled home the difficulties of earning money and how it wasn’t readily available.



