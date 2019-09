For this first holiday money diary of the year, we're with a 31-year-old woman who went on a last-minute trip to Valencia before Christmas. Money hasn't been hugely forthcoming recently due to some mental health issues, which have proved horrendously expensive, and realistically she probably shouldn't be going anywhere at all. But after her boyfriend surprised her with the flights and accommodation as a present for such a rubbish year, off she went anyway. That's what credit cards are for, right?