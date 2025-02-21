Money Diary: A Translator In Paris On €40,000

Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

I did a four-year language degree with a year abroad and then a one-year Master's degree in the UK. I was in the penultimate year of the lower £3,500 or so fees. My parents and older family members had saved money for me from the day I was born, so I was very lucky that the tuition part of both my undergrad and Master’s was paid for. When one of my grandmothers died, my parents inherited a significant amount of money and paid off my maintenance loan, which I’m very grateful for. I’ve since done further training for work, which my company paid for.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?

I grew up in a very middle-class household where I never wanted for anything. My parents see money as a tool, not as something worth sacrificing happiness and family for. They worked in education and would tell my sibling and I that they had a second-hand car because they wanted us to have a good education, that going on a caravan holiday meant we could have a longer one etc. As I got older, Mum taught me about keeping a budget and Dad explained about debt, how it wasn’t always bad and that credit cards are a great tool as long as you pay them off at the end of every month.



If you have, when did you move out of your parents/guardians house?

I first moved out of my parents’ house when I went to uni. However, I fell ill with chronic fatigue syndrome/ME in my last year of undergrad and while I got through my Master’s I had to move back in with them afterwards as I was too exhausted to hold down a job and be financially independent. I basically slept for a year, doing a bit of freelance work and paying my parents 10% of what I earned. I was lucky, I recovered from ME, and I was able to move out permanently when I was 25 when I moved to France.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself?

I became fully financially independent when I got a full-time, permanent contract when I was 26. As I live with a partner, he covers some aspects of my financial life. However, if the worst were to happen and I were solely responsible again, I would be fine financially.