Money Diary: A 30-Year-Old Trainee Teacher In Southwest England

Housing costs: £250 but this is more to cover food. We did offer J’s parents more but they only wanted us to cover our food expenses. We really appreciate their generosity for this year, allowing us to save more.

Loan payments: £9,250 student loan. This will start to be taken from my pay when I start teaching in September 2022 (fingers crossed). My husband has no debt.

Savings? £92,000 in premium bonds (this is our house deposit, which is getting better returns in bonds – we add £2,000 to this every month), £8,000 in a LISA (we maxed both of ours so we can get the £1,000 bonus each next year to go towards our house costs), £12,400 in stocks and shares, £2,000 in crypto, £3,940 spread across sinking funds (emergency fund, gift fund, holiday fund, appointments fund, sports equipment fund). I also ran my own business in Australia as a part-time hobby so I have approx £2,200 in an account which I still need to move over to my UK bank.

Pension? I don’t have a pension and wasn’t eligible to pay into one in Australia so I set aside money every month to go into stocks and shares. My husband pays into his pension 7%, which his employer matches. However now he is contracting he will set up a private pension contributing the same amount.

Utilities: Car insurance £48 (this covers me, my husband and his parents). Car tax we paid in full last June for the year.

All other monthly costs: £60 phone, £89 CrossFit gym, £160 Squarespace (yearly). Subscriptions: £13.99 Spotify (Premium Duo covers both our accounts), £9.99 Netflix.