Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I’m a 22-year-old trainee accountant living in east London with my girlfriend, L. We moved in together a few weeks ago so have had quite an expensive time furnishing the place, although a well-timed birthday has helped with some of the costs. L and I have a joint account we use for rent, utilities and groceries, as well as any other shared purchases like takeaway. Where any purchases are from the joint account I’ve just given my half of the cost. This week L and I tested positive for COVID-19, which means we’re self-isolating. I can work from home but L is a carer so essentially has time off."
Industry: Accountancy
Age: 22
Location: London
Salary: £28,600
Paycheque amount: £1,817.30
Number of housemates: One: my girlfriend, L.
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £700 for my share of rent.
Loan payments: None, I was very lucky to have my parents plus a grant pay for university.
Utilities: Council tax £55, water £15, energy £21, Wi-Fi £9 (all my monthly share).
Transportation: I top up my Oyster about £75 a month, depending on how often I go into the office.
Phone bill: £15
Savings? About £12,000 – half of this in a LISA and the other half easily accessible in case of emergency. I was able to save a lot living rent-free for the past year.
Other: Netflix and Spotify £0 – I’m still sponging off the family plan for both of these. YNAB – I put away £4 a month towards my budgeting app. £0.79 a month for iCloud storage. £1.89 a month toward my password storage and generator app. £5 a month to The Outside Project, an LGBTQIA+ community shelter. £12 direct from my pay each month for dental insurance.
