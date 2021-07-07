Housing costs: £700 for my share of rent.

Loan payments: None, I was very lucky to have my parents plus a grant pay for university.

Utilities: Council tax £55, water £15, energy £21, Wi-Fi £9 (all my monthly share).

Transportation: I top up my Oyster about £75 a month, depending on how often I go into the office.

Phone bill: £15

Savings? About £12,000 – half of this in a LISA and the other half easily accessible in case of emergency. I was able to save a lot living rent-free for the past year.

Other: Netflix and Spotify £0 – I’m still sponging off the family plan for both of these. YNAB – I put away £4 a month towards my budgeting app. £0.79 a month for iCloud storage. £1.89 a month toward my password storage and generator app. £5 a month to The Outside Project, an LGBTQIA+ community shelter. £12 direct from my pay each month for dental insurance.