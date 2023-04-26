Money Diary: A Tech Team Lead On 70k

My attitude to money has changed a lot in the last 12 years. When I started working at 18, I got a credit card and used it irresponsibly, missed payments and ended up in debt with a terrible credit rating. Since meeting my partner (who is older than me), I have worked on paying off my debt and managed this in 2019. I now try and spend within my means, however this doesn’t come naturally to me. It’s a constant battle but since my salary jump, I've obviously found it a lot easier. I now save almost 30% of my monthly salary and I am in a good financial situation. I live with my husband (B). We’ve been together eight years and got married last summer. We bought our London flat in December 2019 with the help of an inheritance on my husband’s side. We are just about to put the flat on the market and hoping to find somewhere bigger."